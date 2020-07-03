Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., will hold auditions by appointment only for "American Son" on July 25 via the Zoom video conferencing platform.
The play, directed by Greg Williams Jr., will run Sept. 25 through Oct. 4. Rehearsals will be held both online and in person.
Those auditioning are asked to prepare a dramatic monologue no longer than 90 seconds.
"American Son" is about an estranged biracial couple who must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by the local police following a traffic stop incident.
To schedule an audition, visit theatrebr.org.