- The exhibit "Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South" will open with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are on sale for the reception on Eventbrite at lsumoa.org.
- BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, is accepting through Nov. 25 submissions for its annual “Art Gone Wild.” Artists of all ages and experience levels are invited to paint or draw the zoo animals that inspire them most and submit their work for judging at the Zoo's Annual ZooLights event in December. One entry per person. Artwork entered must be two dimensional and drawn or painted entirely by hand. For more information, visit brzoo.org/events/special/art-gone-wild.
- The East Baton Rouge Parish Library's Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., is showing the "Theatre of Baton Rouge Diamond Jubilee Exhibit" through Jan. 31 in its second-floor gallery. The exhibit is a visual retrospective celebrating the theater’s Diamond Jubilee. Displays will feature costumes and memories from different shows in rotation, including three different productions of Rogers and Hammerstein’s "The King and I" (1963, 1994, and 2009), "The Wizard of Oz" (2003) and the theater’s recent productions of "A Christmas Carol." For more information, call (225) 231-3750.
- The seventh annual Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire is going virtual from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17, with video production and livestreaming services provided by Stuart Poulton on YouTube Live. Grab-N-Go craft kits coinciding with the fair are free and available at all of the library's 14 branches. The event is free. For more information and to get the YouTube Live link, visit batonrouge.makerfaire.com.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is conducting "Frank Hayden: Lift Every Voice Downtown Walking Tours" at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24 and Nov. 7. The tours, led by Curator Lexi Adams, take place in downtown Baton Rouge. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information, visit lasm.org.
- Southeastern Louisiana University's Contemporary Gallery, 100 E. Strawberry Stadium, Hammond, will host a public Zoom conversation coinciding with Ruth Owens' exhibit "Black Outdoors: Crossing Boundaries" running through Oct. 29 at the gallery. The conversation will be between Owens and gallery Director Cristina Molina at noon Oct. 13. For more information, call (985) 549-5080. Southeastern also is hosting its annual Fanfare. For a full schedule, call (985) 543-4366 or visit columbiatheatre.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Robin Miller
