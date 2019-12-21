- Tickets are on sale for Opéra Louisiane's "Sing and Swing" fundraising event at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge, 4728 Constitution Ave. The night features a live band celebrity karaoke competition with Ned Fasullo’s Fabulous Big Band. Local celebrities include Sister Martha Ann Abshire, Rodney Braxton, Matt Watson, Kris Cangelosi, Layne McDanie and Stafford Wood. The event also includes dancing, a silent auction and food. Tickets start at $100 and VIP passes also are available for $200 by visiting operalouisiane.com.
- Registration is open for LATCo. Comedy's introduction to improv classes for teens and adults beginning Jan. 20 in the company's new space at Ogden Park Shopping Center. The company a long-form improv theater. To register, visit latcocomedy.com/classes. For more information, call (225) 955-0959 or email latcoimprov@gmail.com.
- To celebrate Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy win and 48 touchdown completions, the Baton Rouge Symphony is offering 48% off tickets for its Mozart Birthday Bash concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St. Visit brso.org and use the promo code BURROW when ordering tickets.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing "Destination: Latin America" through Feb. 9 and "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection" through Feb. 23, along with its ongoing exhibit, "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- Kids Orchestra is accepting applications for the spring semester. For more information, visit kidsorchestra.org/2019-2020-programs.
- Registration is open for the St. Tammany Art Association's "Arts After School" programs, which begin on Jan. 7 at the Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. For more information, visit sttammanyartassociation.org.
- The Lafayette Art Association, 1008 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is accepting entries to its 34th annual Photographic Open Competition. Submission dates will be between Jan. 8 and Jan. 18., and the exhibit will run from Jan. 22 to March 14 with an awards reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 26. This regional, juried and judged competition is open to photographers of any age, who can submit a maximum of three photo entries for an overall fee of $30. For requirements, call (337) 269-0363, email info@lafayetteart.org or visit lafayetteart.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com