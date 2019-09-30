HAMMOND — A concert called “Missing … have you seen her?” will be presented Oct. 1-2 by Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Music and Performing Arts’ dance company, Dance Performance Project.
Part of Fanfare, SLU's annual fall arts festival, the concert is at 7:30 p.m. at Vonnie Borden Theatre on campus.
Director of Dance Keith “Skip” Costa said the concert is about the idea of how people and things go missing in life, whether they choose to leave or were forced to leave.
“The idea for this production came from an artistic place in my head where I saw a very large white wall that separated where I needed to be from where I was both physically and emotionally,” he said. “The set piece that we dance on is an 8 feet tall by 24 feet wide white wooden wall, and behind it are video projections of ideas that support the choreography that was created by myself and students Alaura Cervini and Stephanie Harris. The inspiration is further defined by the entire contemporary dance concert being performed in all white until we see all colors unfold at the end of the work as a metaphor.”
Tickets are $8 for students, seniors and children, and $10 general admission and will be available 30 minutes prior to the performance in the Vonnie Borden Theatre lobby. For more information, email Keith.Costa@southeastern.edu.