Auditions for the Cangelosi Dance Project's “Holiday Nutcracker” will be at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 10 for ages 8-9 with ballet experience; 5:45 p.m. Sept. 10 for ages 10-12 who are intermediate ballet/contemporary dancers; 4:45 Sept. 11 for ages 6-7 with ballet experience; and 5:45 p.m. Sept. 11 for for ages 13-17 who are experienced advanced ballet/contemporary dancers.
All auditions will take place at the Cangelosi Dance Project studios, 3749 Perkins Road. The audition fee is $35. To register, email kcangelosi1@cox.net. For more information, visit cangelosidanceproject.com.
The show, choreographed and created by Kris Cangelosi, will be performed at 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15 and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts.