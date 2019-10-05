HAMMOND — Lectures and an art exhibit are some of the events highlighting the second week of Fanfare, Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual fall arts festival.
At 1 p.m. Oct. 7 in Pottle Auditorium, “Your Best 10 Minutes” will feature lectures by Ben Bell, of Sims Memorial Library; Todd Delaney, of KSLU radio; Bill Robison, of the History and Political Science Department, and Joe Burns, of the Communication and Media Studies Department.
On Oct. 8, the 18th annual Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Homecoming Intramural Quiz Bowl will be held from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Student Union Theatre. Matchups will include faculty vs. faculty and student vs. student teams in this fast-paced competition.
The Department of History and Political Science’s “Then and Now Lecture Series” continues on Oct. 9 with Zachary Isenhower, a visiting assistant professor of history, who will present “The Wild Sawmills of Upstate New York: The Fight for Land and Legitimacy on America’s Frontiers” at 1 p.m. in Pottle Auditorium.
Southeastern’s Contemporary Art Gallery will open a new exhibition, “Liminal Landscapes: a video art exhibition” on Oct. 10 with a free opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gallery.
Rounding out the week is a free book festival, “Helping Hands-Build a Better World,” at the Hammond Library, 314 E. Thomas St. Scheduled Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the community event features local nonprofits and other organizations, local authors and free refreshments.
