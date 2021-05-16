- Tickets are on sale for May and June shows in the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee's Performing Arts Series. The Krickets, an Americana group from the Gulf Coast, will perform at 7 p.m. May 21. Elvis Presley tribute artist Travis Hudson, of San Antonio, Texas, will perform at 7 p.m. June 12, and Morganza native Taylor Frey and her band Roots Run Deep will perform at 7 p.m. June 19. All shows will be at the Julien Poydras Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. For tickets, call (225) 718-1574.
- The East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., will host a live performance by the Ed Perkins Jazz Group in affiliation with the Jazz Foundation of America at noon, May 18 in its Outdoor Plaza. Admission is free; blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. For more information, call (225) 231-3750 or visit ebrpl.com.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host "Art After Hours: Our Louisiana" from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 20. This evening reception celebrates the exhibit "Our Louisiana" and includes wine and refreshments, followed by a tour of the gallery with curator Lexi Adams. Admission is $15. Also, the museum is offering free admission to all teachers with school ID throughout May. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
- Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Blvd., is showing an exhibit of works by Los Angeles-based artist Maura Segal through May 31. Segal's works are inspired by modern architecture and minimalism. For more information, call (225) 927-7676 or visit annconnelly.com.
- Season tickets are on sale for The Eunice Players’ Theatre 51st season, which opens in June with "Aboveboard." Season tickets purchased for last year's season will be honored. To buy season tickets, call (337) 550-4727. The $30 price is for the season's three shows. Individual tickets will be sold at a later date.
- Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., New Orleans, is calling for entries from Louisiana artists for its 2021 “Louisiana Contemporary” annual juried exhibition presented by The Helis Foundation. The show is in its 10th year. A $5,000 award, chosen by the juror, will be given to an artist in the exhibition in support of his or her studio and artistic practice. Cash prizes will also be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners. The show is open to all artists 18 years and older residing in Louisiana. All work must be original and completed within the last two years (2019-2021). Online entries will close at 11:59 p.m. May 28. Mailed entries must be postmarked by May 14. The show runs from Aug. 7 to Oct. 10. For more information, visit ogdenmuseum.org/laccallforentries.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Robin Miller
