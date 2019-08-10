Several businesses along Jefferson Highway will be open for MidCity's second annual A Mid City Summer Soiree from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 15.
There will be shopping, dining and art, along with food specials and demonstrations.
Participating businesses include Elizabethan Gallery, Jed’s Local Louisiana PoBoys, Mid City Craft Wine & Beer, Red Stick Spice Company, Reginelli’s Pizzeria and Sabai Jewelry Gallery.
Elizabethan Gallery will host its annual Summer Show for the Associated Women in the Arts with more than 30 participating artists with the theme “Sunlit Days and Sultry Nights.”
Jed’s Local's poboy of the month will be a Ribeye PoBoy, Mid City Craft Wine & Beer will have a wine tasting of domestic wine and beer. Red Stick Spice will offer new tea selections at its tea bar, help patrons mix their own spices and hold a cooking demonstration. Reginelli’s will feature its new watermelon salad.
Sabai will host a bead workshop by Joanne McMullen. All supplies are provided. Classes are limited to five people per hour between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Register by calling (225) 926-7980.
For more information, contact Liz Walker at (225) 924-6437 or email lizgalry@bellsouth.net.