His art blurs the boundaries between painting, sculpture, drawing and ceramics as seen in his exhibit, "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," running through Sept. 29 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Art, 100 Lafayette St.
Wedel is the LSU School of Art's Reilly visiting artist. He earned his master's degree in fine art in ceramics from California State University Long Beach and a bachelor's degree in fine art from the Art Institute of Chicago.
His often remarkably large-scale ceramic works explore culture and nature, and push materials and forms to the verge of collapse.
His flower and landscape forms seem burdened by scale and color. The drooping forms suggest the pressure of culture encroaching on landscape to ultimately form a “poetic narration of collapse.”
Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older; free for 12 and younger, museum members and university students with ID. Everyone is admitted free on the first Sunday of every month.
For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.