Sculptor Jennifer Carwile and printmaker Kelsey Livingston have teamed up to present an exhibition of their work at Kelwood Contemporary Art, 8202 Kelwood Ave.
The show will run through Feb. 22; the gallery will be closed Jan. 18-21.
Carwile and Livingston approach their studio work in vastly different ways but have found common ground in the shared visual of the bird and the nest, which, for them, is a metaphor for control, anxiety, perception and reality.
At the heart of their work, these artists deal with anxieties over global or universal truths that no one has real control over.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and by appointment. For more information, call (704) 526-8097 or email kelwoodcontemporaryart@gmail.com.