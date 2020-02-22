What were those women in the picture thinking as they watched Gov. John M. Parker take office back in 1920?

They were probably excited, even hopeful. After all, during the campaign, Parker had promised he would support women's right to vote.

That moment of expectation is captured in a panoramic photo of Parker's inauguration on the grounds of the Old State Capitol. The photo now hangs inside the building as part of a new exhibit, "Louisiana's Lionhearted Ladies: Championing the Right to Vote." The display is running in conjunction with the National Archives' traveling exhibit of panels, "One Half of the People: Advancing Equality for Women."

For the women in the photograph, disappointment would later come when Parker abandoned his promise and said he wouldn't take sides in the battle.

"I know they were let down," said curator Lauren Davis, who coordinated the exhibit, which runs through Dec. 18 in a yearlong celebration of the 19th Amendment's centennial.

Suffrage ratified in 1920

Despite Parker's failure to support the measure, 1920 would be the year women won the right to vote.

Women's suffrage had passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in May 1919, followed by the Senate in June. Thirty-six states were needed to ratify the federal amendment for it to become a part of the Constitution.

On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became that state.

Louisiana wouldn't ratify the amendment until 1970.

"So that's 50 years after Tennessee ratifies the 19th Amendment, and women are granted the right to vote," said Nancy Isenberg, LSU's T. Harry Williams professor of history. "And Louisiana isn't alone. There are a whole host of southern states that take decades."

Was your great-grandmother a rebel? Old State Capitol officials want to know Women in the late 1800s and early 1900s organized in ways they had not done before to gain the right to vote, and Louisiana’s Old State Capito…

In a lecture about the exhibit, Isenberg tracked the history leading up to the 19th Amendment. She pointed out how this isn't a story of how a right was extended to women rather how it was taken away.

"The story, as it is usually told, is that the women's suffrage movement begins in 1848 in Seneca Falls, New York. This is when the first women's rights convention is held," Isenberg said. "That is actually inaccurate in a lot of ways, because to understand the history of women's suffrage, you have to begin in 1776, when, believe it or not, women were allowed to vote in New Jersey."

Between 1776 and 1807, New Jersey's rules were the same for men and women: If you owned property, you could vote.

"We haven't had just one single trajectory in which suffrage has been increasingly extended to different excluded groups," Isenberg said. "The real history is we've given people the rights, and then we've taken them away."

Women lost their voting rights in New Jersey when the state passed a law allowing only white, male property owners to vote.

"So, what's going on there?" Insenberg asked. "It's the way the law creates legal fictions. So, rather than describe real people, they create what is known as classes. They assume that all women will eventually get married, and then, legally, the idea of not having property is extended into a legal principle which said they didn't have a will of their own. They were seen as dependents on their husbands."

The same logic denying women's voting rights was also applied to other groups, she said, particularly poor people, both black and white.

The 13th, 14th and 15th amendments, the Reconstruction Amendments, were passed between 1865 and 1870 and were primarily intended to establish equal civil rights for former slaves. Women would have to wait.

The road to suffrage

As Isenberg noted, the first women's rights convention was held in 1848 in New York, followed by similar conventions in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Ohio. As pointed out by the exhibit's display of a woman's suit from the early 1900s, women were always asked to dress professionally to show their seriousness.

"The other unique feature of the suffrage debate is that it's a regional story, because those women's rights conventions are all held in the North," Isenberg said. "There is not one held in the South."

In fact, Southern states began revising their state constitutions during the antebellum period, placing voting rights on the state level.

Louisiana women get involved

In Louisiana, the first wave of support for women's right to vote began in 1879 when 400 prominent women submitted a petition to the state's Constitutional Convention. More activism followed before the next Constitutional Convention in 1898.

"This one is led by Kate Gordon, a very prominent, elite, wealthy woman in New Orleans," Isenberg said. "She was openly racist; particularly, she wanted white educated women to be granted the right to vote. She organized a movement aimed at securing the right to vote at the state level."

+7 Old State Capitol kicks off 25th anniversary of $6M restoration with exhibit chronicling its history There's no mention of Mark Twain in the newly opened permanent exhibit chronicling the history of Louisiana's Old State Capitol, but that's ju…

Again the effort failed, but national movements were gaining traction.

Alice Paul and Lucy Burns founded the National Woman's Party in 1916. Paul also authored the Equal Rights Amendment in 1923, which has yet to be adopted. Carrie Chapman Catt directed the National American Woman Suffrage Association and founded the League of Women Voters in 1920 to bring women into the political mainstream.

The exhibit includes artifacts from these groups, including pennants, pins and photographs of women's marches in New Orleans. These groups eventually shifted national support for women's suffrage.

Gov. Huey Long opened the door for the movement in 1934 by eliminating the state's poll tax, which disenfranchised women and the poor. Still the state did not ratify the amendment.

So what finally prompted the state to take action in 1970, a half century after the amendment became law?

"I think it's odd because it's probably because that's when the debates for the ERA are getting started and getting a lot of attention," Isenberg said. "The ERA did not get enough states. They came very close. There has been an effort to revive this in Virginia right now. Think about how many years it's been. It's almost like a repeat of suffrage."

Earlier this month, the U.S. House voted to remove the deadline on ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, an effort to revive the amendment. However, Sen. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, has said he is not a supporter and is highly unlikely to take it up in the Senate.

Women's suffrage

Two exhibits kicking off a year-long celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

"Louisiana's Lionhearted Ladies: Championing the Right to Vote" runs through Dec. 18. The National Archives' traveling "One Half of the People: Advancing Equality for Women" runs through March 14.

WHERE: Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

ADMISSION: Free

INFORMATION: (225) 342-0500 or louisianaoldstatecapitol.org