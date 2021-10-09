The works of 32 member artists of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge are being showcased in the first exhibit at the new Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.
The "Members Only" exhibit runs through Oct. 20 in the Shell Gallery of the center, 233 St. Ferdinand St.
Each art piece is accompanied by title cards and QR codes that can be scanned with smart devices to call up websites with information about the artists.
The gallery is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.
For more information, call (225) 344-8558 or visit artsbr.org.