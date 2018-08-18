- Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's musical "A Year with Frog and Toad" opening Aug. 24 in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. Tickets are $21; $15.75 for ages 2-11. (225) 578-6996 or visit playmakersbr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of John Shevin Foster's drama "Plenty of Time" opening Aug. 24 in the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $25; $20 for students with a valid ID and groups of 10 or more who pre-purchase tickets. (225) 588-7576 or newventuretheatre.org.
- Auditions for the Louisiana Youth Orchestra and the Louisiana Junior Youth Orchestra will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25-26 at the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building. To schedule an audition, email dtorns@brso.org.
- The Louisiana Junior String Ensemble is open to string students typically in the first through fifth grades. Interested students can attend open rehearsals at the LSU School of Music Room 116 from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, where they will sign up for an audition time. Auditions will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 at a location to be announced. For more information, email lavoila@hotmail.com.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum's 50th-anniversary exhibit "Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection" in honor of the WBR Museum's 50th anniversary opened Saturday and runs through Oct. 28. The Historical Association is opening the vault to display objects from the museum's collection that document the cultural history of West Baton Rouge Parish. Many of these objects will be on display for the first time at the museum, 845 W. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- The exhibit, "Past the Frame: Abstraction and Its Environs in the Work of Allan Jones, 1968-2018," runs through Feb. 9 at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. (337) 482-0811 or hilliardmuseum.org.
- "The Letter You Saved: A Creative Writing Workshop," will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. This free interactive workshop for teens and adults will be led by Sue Schleifer. Participants are asked to bring along a letter, email or text message to use in developing a poem or a scene for a play. To register, call (337) 233-7060 or email Paige@acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- Shreveport artist Darrell Chitty's exhibit, "The Cajun Experience," runs through Sept. 30 at Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Chitty was twice named Louisiana Artist of the Year. He conducts seminars and workshops and has his own Cajun cottage studio. (337) 233-4077 or vermilionville.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
