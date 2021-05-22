Mitch Albom turned the life lessons he learned from his former professor Morrie Schwartz into a 1997 bestselling memoir.
In 2002, he and Jeffrey Hatcher adapted "Tuesdays with Morrie" for the stage. Theatre Baton Rouge will perform the play from May 28-30 in its Studio Theatre.
The story follows the conversations between Morrie, played by Jack Lampert, and Mitch, played by Travis Daigle, who began visiting Morrie after seeing him on an episode of "Nightline." For Mitch, a successful sports columnist at the Detroit Free Press, career is everything.
But Morrie, a former sociology professor suffering from ALS, shows Mitch a different way of looking at life.
"Morrie is dying, but he talks about life and living it meaningfully," said director Bill Martin.
Martin added that though many people know the story, his two-person cast has made the story their own through their own personalities and life experiences.
Lampert and Daigle said they have forged a closer friendship through playing the characters, and both have learned life lessons from Morrie.
"The way Morrie deals with death is so different," Lampert said. "It's more like a healing experience."
"It's such a poignant story," Martin added. "And there's so much to learn from Morrie. I love his wisdom. He doesn't make proclamations, yet you realize how powerful his insights are."
The play will be staged live, something Martin says he could not have done without stage manager Brandon Persica and assistant stage manager Rachel Lenox.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. with the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30.75 and $25.75 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.