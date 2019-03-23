A new exhibit, "Harvey Harris: A Retrospective," will open with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 28 at Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., Suite 100. The show runs through April 18.
Harris, a member of LSU School of Art faculty from 1967 to 1982, made a significant impact on the university's fine art program during his tenure.
The artist, who died in 1999, received his bachelor and master's degrees in fine art from Yale, then had a lengthy teaching career at universities across the country.
During his early professional life, Harris tried being a full-time artist living in New York. He turned to teaching as a means to survive and found that he liked the role. While teaching in Connecticut, he enrolled in Yale and worked under the guide of Josef Albers and Willem de Kooning. Later, Harris landed a position with LSU, where he began to expand his own studio practice, turning out hundreds of pieces per year.
Harris' works have been exhibited in museums and institutions across the country and feature abstraction and figurative pieces. His iconic style created dense compositions packed with patterned figures created from dots and quick brushstrokes.
For more information, call (225) 927-7676 or visit annconnelly.com.