Two churches, each more than a century old, have been born again.

Turned so they now face each other, the former Lutheran and Presbyterian churches will be known as the Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center in Ponchatoula.

The center, 220 E. Oak St., will open Dec. 30 with a celebration of art, music and food from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The only thing missing will be Harry Gabriel, the driving force behind the creation of the center. The artist, adventurer, landscaper and philanthropist died of leukemia in March.

That's the sad part of this story.

But Twin Steeples' board president Kim Zabbia pushed forward with Gabriel's dream. There's still some landscaping to do around the bricked courtyard connecting the churches' entryways, but everything else is ready.

Zabbia, also an artist, showed off the center, pointing out how part of the space is already highlighting the work of locally connected artists, painter Matthew Moore and photographer Robby Klein.

She also mapped out how the center will be used as a music and performing arts venue, as well as a space for art classes.

The past

The two old churches are located in the same block, but faced different streets. In 2019, Gabriel bought one of the buildings, a former Lutheran church built in 1901, with the idea of turning it into an arts center.

His brother, John Gabriel, an architect in Houston, remembered his LSU architectural thesis of the property he compiled 45 years earlier. The thesis documented the Presbyterian church next door and how the two churches, though not identical, share a similar design.

Zabbia said it was thought the Presbyterian church was constructed in 1879, but recent records show that the building opened as a Methodist Episcopal church in 1893, later changing hands with the Presbyterian congregation.

"Our pamphlets say 1879, but we're going with 1893," she said. "And people still refer to the two buildings as the Lutheran church and the Presbyterian church, but we're going to call them the 1901 and the 1893."

John Gabriel's old thesis project showed the two churches had faced each other, joined by a bricked courtyard.

"It was Harry's brother's thesis that started it all," Zabbia said.

Harry Gabriel, meantime, began talking to the Presbyterian church about an arts center. The church's young minister, Aaron Gordon, had been mulling over a similar idea.

Gordon is a musician and had been inviting other musicians to perform in the old Presbyterian church's excellent acoustics.

"Aaron had used that church once a month for music, and some art shows," Zabbia said. "There was a group of people that would just get together and do stuff, so Aaron was big on the idea. He talked to his congregation, of which Harry and his whole family were part of, and they decided to sell for a dollar."

The Lutheran church had been standing empty since the mid 1960s, when the doors were closed by its dwindling congregation. It served as a photography studio, then a private residence before Gabriel purchased it.

"The crazy thing about this is you have these two churches that have been standing on the same block for more than 100 years, and they've never met," Zabbia said. "Until now."

So, Harry Gabriel created a nonprofit corporation, along with a detailed budget. Zabbia, who also is the wife of Ponchatoula Mayor Robert Zabbia, began fundraising for the center, while Harry Gabriel matched every donated dollar with his own.

Finally, four hydraulic dollies showed up on Jan. 21 to swivel the two churches face to face to become the Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center.

Both buildings are structurally sound, though some hardwood flooring had to be replaced in the former Lutheran church, and its interior converted from a residential space back to its original open sanctuary.

The future

Zabbia and fellow board members have already planned performances and art exhibits for 2022, but the grand opening on Dec. 30 is their priority. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring dancers Cassidy Fulmer and Mercedes Mize, live music by Avery Meyers and T.J. Barends, and fusion dance company Innovative Soul.

"We had a soft opening in November, but we want Dec. 30 to be our birthday," Zabbia said. "I've got the visual artists for the whole year lined up, which is almost 20 people. We're trying to get as many local artists to begin with, who either live here or are from here or from Louisiana. I want to push our local artists, and this will be a combination of visual and performing artists and musicians."

Zabbia added that the center also will be hosting monthly children's events.

"There's still so many details to iron out," she said. "Even after the grand opening, there'll be construction to finish. It's a $600,000 construction project, and we've raised about $150,000 in the last year, but I think Harry's estate will cover all the construction. But I see us being more full speed by summer."

As for Harry Gabriel, his leukemia had been in remission for 10 years before it returned in 2021.

"He said he wanted me to help him make this arts center happen," Zabbia said. "I said, 'Oh, I will.' I mean, people get ideas for arty things, and they bring them to me to make them happen. But he said, 'You're going to really help me.' And I said, 'Harry, I'm not going to make this happen for you. You're going to make this happen, and I'll help you."

And he did.