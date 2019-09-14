- "Soul of the South: Selections from the Gitter-Yelen Collection" at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St, ends Sunday. The show includes more than 80 paintings, sculptures and mixed-media works of art by 48 self-taught artists from across the South. Hours are 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7; $6, students, seniors, active military; free for ages 6 and younger. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- Smithsonian Museum Day is Sept. 21, and several Baton Rouge and Lafayette area museums are participating. Museum Day is hosted by Smithsonian magazine, and participating museums and cultural institutions provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Participating Baton Rouge area museums are Capitol Park Museum, LSU Museum of Art, Louisiana's Old State Capitol, Magnolia Mound: Museum and Historic Site and the West Baton Rouge Museum; Acadiana area museums are Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, Shadows-on-the-Teche, Vermilionville Living History Museum & Folklife Park. For tickets, visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019.
- "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives" runs through March 1 in the first floor Main Gallery at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. The work of six renowned artists is showcased, along with "Sound Is An Invisible Color," which spotlights the multimedia work of artist Christopher Janney. lasm.org.
- Tickets are on sale for a concert benefiting the Zachary High School Drama Department at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, by Cullen Wade and the Waters at the Zachary High School Performing Arts Center, 4100 School St., Zachary. Tickets are $15. bontempstix.com/events/Cullen-Wade-and-the-Waters-9-21-2019/tickets.
- The LSU College of Art + Design's Foster Hall Gallery has new hours: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The gallery's current show is "Swamp Thang: LSU School of Art All Grad Show." Admission is free. glassellgallery.org.
- Tickets are on sale for "Harlem 100," celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Art, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $28-$48. (225) 344-0334, manshiptheatre.org.
- The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts is expanding its annual Scholarship Art Contest with the addition of its Inaugural Scholarship Songwriting Competition, providing a platform for both visual artists and songwriters across Louisiana to showcase their work. Deadline is Jan. 17 for both competitions. For details and to register, visit rodriguefoundation.org.
- The Louisiana Gallery at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane, is showcasing through Oct. 31 a collection of portraits, each of which offers a small slice of Bayou State history. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. Admission is free. (225) 922-1000 or sos.la.gov/HistoricalResources.
On the arts and cultural scene
