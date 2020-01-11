"Finding Your Voice in America Today," a bold new art exhibition featuring 40 artists from around the country giving voice to a variety of viewpoints and timely topics, is showing at Kelwood Contemporary Art, 8202 Kelwood Ave.
The exhibit will feature gallery talks from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 and March 1. The exhibition will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through March 8.
“Artists through the ages have used their media to offer both veiled and overt social commentary," gallery owner and show curator Jennifer Carwile said. "We started hosting this show to give visual artists an opportunity to show how they are responding to current events. This is Kelwood’s third annual national juried show focused on contemporary issues. We had our first, Reflections on 2016, when shootings emphasizing the racial tensions marking our times, record breaking floods and a divisive election season caused tension in our town, state and country. This is an opportunity to provide a forum for thought-provoking and insightful work.”
She added that while many people are now finding their voice, there is no conversation.
"The dialogue between disparate voices is not happening. Art can provide an opening to the discourse by showing issues through a new perspective and telling stories through a voice you hadn’t yet heard. Our intention with this show is to give voice to the full spectrum of stories and experience," Carwile said. "Through a series of gallery talks and community discussions, we hope to encourage dialogue to promote understanding.”
For more information, call (225) 267-7358 or email KelwoodContemporaryArt@gmail.com.