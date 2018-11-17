- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's "The Gift of the Magi," opening Nov. 29, and "A Christmas Carol," opening Dec. 7. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's "Black Nativity," opening Dec. 7 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building on campus. NVTArts.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum's A. Hays Town Holiday Home Tour at noon Dec. 2, featuring Town's architecture in New Iberia. (337) 482‐2278 or hilliardmuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Basin Dance Collective's production "SURFACE," which will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28-30 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Tickets are $26. (337) 233-7060 or acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- The St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington, will open James Burke's solo show “Sequential Realities” on Dec. 8. sttammanyartassociation.org.
On the arts and cultural scene
Follow Robin Miller on Twitter, @rmillerbr.