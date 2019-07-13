Registration is open for the second annual Black Out Loud Conference from Aug. 2-4 at Southern University.
The three-day event is designed to highlight the themes of mental health awareness, criminal justice reform and financial empowerment. It will include a performance by Grammy nominated singer and hip-hop artist Maimouna “Mumu Fresh” Youssef.
The conference will kick off Aug. 2 at Southern’s Smith-Brown Memorial Union with performances, a video presentation on the power of advocacy and a networking cocktail hour.
On Aug. 3, workshops and panel discussions will be held in the union, and include experts in finance and mental health awareness.
The conference will end on Aug. 4 in the union with a brunch highlighted by a “speed dating” style series of peer interviews with experts on criminal justice reform.
“Some key conversations that persist in the African-American community are around financial empowerment, mental health and criminal justice reform," said conference organizer Donney Rose, a poet and Kennedy fellow. "There are more tie-ins and overlap around these subject areas than we often recognize."
Speakers and panelists scheduled to appear include Stan Adkins, president of S & K Adkins (Subway restaurant); Klassi Duncan, director of the Women’s Business Resource Center and the Contractor’s Resource Center at the Urban League of Louisiana; Terrica Matthews, CEO and senior credit consultant of Premier Property and Consulting Group; Shamyra Howard, licensed clinical social worker, sex therapist and founder of "On The Green Couch;” Viveca Johnson, owner of Forward Moving Counseling and Consulting Services; and Harry Turner, licensed clinical social worker.
To learn more or to register, visit BlackOutLoudBR.com.