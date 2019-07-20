Theatre Baton Rouge’s Board of Governors is celebrating 73 seasons while honoring its many volunteers with this year's “Shooting for the Stars” Beaux Arts Ball.
The event will be held July 27 at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd., where the theater will shine the spotlight on the many dedicated volunteers that make each season possible.
There will be awards presented in numerous categories, including acting, technical support and front-of-house volunteers.
Award nominees are:
Outstanding actor in a musical
- Louis Dudoussat as Bruce Bechdel in "Fun Home"
- Ronald Coats as Seymour Krelborn in "Little Shop of Horrors"
- Taylor Luke as William Barfee in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
- Austin Ventura as Jack Kelly in Disney’s "Newsies"
Outstanding actress in a musical
- Nati Hardin as Alison Bechdel in "Fun Home"
- Natalie Overall as Audrey in "Little Shop of Horrors"
- Kaitlin Richard as Olive Ostrovsky in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
- Rebecca Smith as Katherine Plumber in Disney’s "Newsies"
Outstanding supporting actor in a musical
- Tyler Grezaffi as Orin Scrivello, DDS in "Little Shop of Horrors"
- Clay Donaldson as Douglas Panch in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
- Austin Ventura as Chip Tolentino in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
- Grayson Barraco as Davey Jacobs in Disney’s "Newsies"
- Thomas Luke as Crutchie in Disney’s "Newsies"
- Albert Nolan as Joseph Pulitzer in Disney’s "Newsies"
- Joey Roth as Les Jacobs in Disney’s "Newsies"
Outstanding supporting actress in a musical
- Savannah Chiasson as Medium Alison in "Fun Home"
- Molly Kate Skupien as Small Alison in "Fun Home"
- Celeste Veillon as Helen Bechdel in "Fun Home"
- Emily Muller as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
- Rebecca Smith as Marcy Park in "The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
- Kaitlyn Stockwell as Rona Lisa Peretti in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
- Brandy Johnson as Medda Larkin in Disney’s "Newsies"
Outstanding actor in a play
- Kenneth Mayfield as Randle P. McMurphy in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
- Scott Walsh as Peter Shaw in "Silent Sky"
- Knick Moore as Dr. Givings in "In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play"
- Phil Blanchard as Harry Percy in "The Explorers Club"
- Jason Breaux as Lucius Fretway in "The Explorers Club"
- Mike Katchmer as Ludwig van Beethoven in "33 Variations"
Outstanding actress in a play
- Lily McGill as Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
- Erica Malone as Henrietta Leavitt in "Silent Sky"
- Megan Barrios as Catherine Givings in "In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play"
- Courtney McKay Murphy as Sabrina Daldry in "In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play"
- Blanche Bienvenu as Phyllida Spotte-Hume/Countess Glamorgan in "The Explorers Club"
- Jennifer Johnson as Dr. Katherine Brandt in "33 Variations"
Outstanding supporting actress in a play
- Nancy Litton as Annie Cannon in "Silent Sky"
- Rachel Lorando as Margaret Leavitt in "Silent Sky"
- Tara Nixon as Williamina Fleming in "Silent Sky"
- Victoria Hill as Annie in "In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play"
- Chloe Marie as Elizabeth in "In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play"
- Andrea Morales as Dr. Gertrude Ladenberger in "33 Variations"
- Kaitlin Stockwell as Clara Brandt in "33 Variations"
Outstanding supporting actor in a play
- Knick Moore as Dale Harding in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
- Mike Sager as Chief Bromden in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
- Austin Ventura as Billy Bibbit in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
- Scott Walsh as Charles Cheswick in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
- Chad Harelson as Leo Irving in "In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play"
- Andrew Vessel as Luigi in "The Explorers Club"
- Matthew Downey as Professor Cope in "The Explorers Club"
- Joey Misale as Professor Walling in "The Explorers Club"