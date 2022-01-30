The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, will open its annual Black History Month show on Tuesday. The show runs through Feb. 28 and features works curated by artist and longtime Baton Rouge art teacher, Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas.
A closing reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Refreshments will be served.
Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, call (225) 924-6437 or visit elizabethangallery.com.