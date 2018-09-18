Brandy Johnson never appears on stage, but Theatre Baton Rouge's "Little Shop of Horrors" wouldn't work without her.
Johnson plays Audrey II, the giant Venus flytrap, who, as the story goes, feeds on blood.
"It's a strange situation for me, because we'll have someone operating the plant, and I'll be where I can see what all of the actors are doing," says Johnson.
Though "Little Shop of Horrors" premiered in 1982, most fans are probably more familiar with Frank Oz's 1986 film starring Rick Moranis in the lead role of Seymour.
"Rick Moranis pretty much established the role of Seymour," says director Jenny Ballard. "Both the movie and play are campy, but Howard Ashman, who wrote both the book and lyrics, was wise when he put a note in the beginning warning not to overplay it. He said the campiness would be there."
Ballard and her cast are humanizing the characters and their stories. They are still comic characters, but they are people to which the audience can relate.
The music for "Little Shop of Horrors" was composed by Alan Menken in style of early 1960s' pop tunes. It tells the Faustian tale of meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” — after the co-worker on whom he has a crush.
The plant grows into a foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore, who promises Seymour unending fame and fortune as long as the shopkeeper feeds the plant blood.
The more blood Audrey II consumes, the bigger the plant grows. And the bigger she grows, the more people come into the shop.
But there is a cost to Seymour's sudden fame as Audrey II becomes a monster, spiraling out of control.
"You could say it's like 'Frankenstein,' " Ballard says. "And it's definitely Faustian, because this evil plant is promising fame, but at what cost?"
Playing Seymour is Ronald Coats.
"Look, I'm realistic," he says. "I look into a mirror every day, and I know I'm not going to be cast as the lead in 'Phantom of the Opera.' I'm geeky, and Seymour is the ultimate geek role, so this is definitely a bucket-list role for me."
Natalie Overall plays his love interest, Audrey, who is a fashionista bordering on tackiness.
"She's an innocent," Overall says. "She looks at everything Seymour says and does and just bats her eyes. She admires him so much."
But in the end, it's Johnson who will be giving the orders for more blood. And Seymour must decide whether feeding this monster is worth fleeting fame and fortune.
'Little Shop of Horrors'
A Theatre Baton Rouge production
WHEN: Sept. 21-22, Sept. 27-30, Oct. 4-7. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Another 2 p.m. matinee on Sept. 29.
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $30, $19 students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org