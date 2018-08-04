Preserve Louisiana and Peggy Sweeney-McDonald, creator and author of "Meanwhile, Back at Café Du Monde … Life Stories," will lead the way to Natchitoches for its third cultural and architectural tour Oct. 26-28.
The tour commemorates the 30th anniversary celebration of “Steel Magnolias,” a film that brought international attention to the city, and will include visits to film locations.
The tours also will include Oakland Plantation; the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception; Fort St. Jean Baptiste Historic Site; the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana Museum; the historic Front Street District on Cane River Lake; and Melrose Plantation where artist Clementine Hunter began painting her famous folk art.
A taste of Natchitoches will include Lasyone’s Meat Pie Restaurant, a catered lunch in a rustic bar at Melrose Plantation, Mama’s Oyster House with local blues music and the dinner show "Meanwhile, Back at Café Du Monde ..." at Merci Beaucoup Restaurant. The show will be hosted by Sweeney-McDonald with local foodie friends who will share their life stories about food.
The single traveler fee is $802, and double or couple travelers are $675 each, which includes transportation on a luxury coach bus, a two-night stay at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott in Natchitoches, all meals, snacks, tours and the show.
For more information and booking, call (310) 709-2851, email events@preserve-louisiana.org or register at preserve-louisiana.org/preserve-louisiana-tours/.