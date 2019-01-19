The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is adding a new component in its Local Project Assistance Grant.
The Community & Diversity Fund will provide additional support for high-impact community engagement in Baton Rouge, especially for people who have limited opportunities to experience the arts. The applicant may apply for this additional funding within his or her Project Assistance Grant.
Other changes to the program include raising the minimum request to $1,000 and the maximum request to $10,000.
The Community & Diversity Fund will be a set award of $2,000, in addition to the awarded Project Assistance Grant.
The grant is funded by the East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President and Metro Council and is administered by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
The goals of the Project Assistance Grants are: To enhance the creative capacity and vibrancy of Baton Rouge; to develop larger and more diverse audience for arts and cultural programs; to increase opportunities for local artists and/or provide local audiences with access to regional and national artists of note; to close gaps in access to the arts, especially for people with otherwise limited opportunities; and to encourage new initiatives and enhance existing programming.
The guidelines and preview application are available at artsbr.org. Online applications will be accepted starting Feb. 15. The deadline to submit an application is April 15, with the timeline for grant activities running from May 1-April 30, 2020. A grant workshop will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St.