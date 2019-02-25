Mulan isn't your typical Disney princess-type, which is what attracted Maeleah Chenevert to the lead role in Disney's "Mulan Jr."
She wasn't interested in playing a girl who just wanted to look pretty for Prince Charming. Losing a glass slipper at the ball is so done.
Mulan is all about girl power, and Chenevert liked that.
She also liked how Mulan's heroic actions bring honor to her family. That also appealed to Tonja Rainey, the artistic director of Christian Youth Theatre of Baton Rouge, which is staging the production.
"For her, it's about family, and that's what we're about, too," Rainey said.
The company will open the musical on Feb. 28 in LSU's Claude L. Shaver Theatre with a cast of 59 young actors ages 8 to 18.
The show is a one-act story based on Disney's 1998 animated film about a young Chinese maiden who evades an arranged marriage in the 6th century and saves her father by disguising herself and taking his place in the army.
But as the great battle with the Huns approaches, Mulan must choose between revealing her true identity as a girl or saving all of China with her clever plan.
The story is based on the legend of Hua Mulan and the story "Fa Mulan" by Robert D. San Souci. Several composers — David Zippel, Jeanine Tesori, Stephen Schwartz, Matthew Wilder and Alexa Junge — are credited with the music and lyrics.
"They were inspired by Chinese opera," Rainey said. "In that way, it's different from other musicals."
The show is filled with action, humor and touching moments as Mulan must decide between settling for the guy, which was really the only choice for a young woman of her time, or helping her father.
She chooses girl power in the guise of a boy, inspiring girls for generations to come.
Disney's 'Mulan Jr.'
A production of Christian Youth Theatre of Baton Rouge
WHEN: 7 p.m. Feb. 28, 7 p.m. March 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 2, 3 p.m. March 3
WHERE: Claude L. Shaver Theatre, LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive
TICKETS/INFO: $19; $16, ages 12 and younger and groups of 15 or more; $22 at the door. cytbatonrouge.org