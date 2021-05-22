Five organizations in the greater Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas are among the 21 in the state that will receive more $1.5 million in grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The NEA's second round of major grant funding totals more than $88 million in recommended grants to organizations in all 50 states and jurisdictions for fiscal year 2021.
For the state, the Louisiana Division of Arts will receive $822,500 to support its NEA-approved strategic plan and an additional $695,000 is going to support arts organizations around Louisiana.
Recipients in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas are:
- Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge — $50,000 to support the River City Jazz Masters series performances and related outreach activities.
- Opéra Louisiane — $16,000 to support the premiere of a new children's opera "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" by composer and librettist Michael Borowitz. The production will be a new addition to the Young People's Opera Program.
- Walls Project — $30,000 to support a public art commissioning program for Baton Roots Community Arts Farm at Howell Park.
- Acadiana Center for the Arts, Lafayette — $10,000 to support a series of visual arts exhibitions and related outreach activities.
- Vermilionville Living History Museum Foundation, Lafayette — $10,000 to support the implementation of a multisensory folk arts program designed to support persons with memory loss and their care givers.
For a complete list of Louisiana recipients, visit crt.state.la.us/Assets/press-releases/NEA_Louisiana_Grant_Recipients_FY2021.pdf.