saxophone (copy)

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is receiving $50,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts to fund the River City Jazz Masters series.

 METRO SOURCE PHOTO

Five organizations in the greater Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas are among the 21 in the state that will receive more $1.5 million in grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The NEA's second round of major grant funding totals more than $88 million in recommended grants to organizations in all 50 states and jurisdictions for fiscal year 2021.

For the state, the Louisiana Division of Arts will receive $822,500 to support its NEA-approved strategic plan and an additional $695,000 is going to support arts organizations around Louisiana.

Recipients in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas are:

  • Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge — $50,000 to support the River City Jazz Masters series performances and related outreach activities.
  • Opéra Louisiane — $16,000 to support the premiere of a new children's opera "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" by composer and librettist Michael Borowitz. The production will be a new addition to the Young People's Opera Program.
  • Walls Project — $30,000 to support a public art commissioning program for Baton Roots Community Arts Farm at Howell Park.
  • Acadiana Center for the Arts, Lafayette — $10,000 to support a series of visual arts exhibitions and related outreach activities.
  • Vermilionville Living History Museum Foundation, Lafayette — $10,000 to support the implementation of a multisensory folk arts program designed to support persons with memory loss and their care givers.

For a complete list of Louisiana recipients, visit crt.state.la.us/Assets/press-releases/NEA_Louisiana_Grant_Recipients_FY2021.pdf.

View comments