Nate Sheaffer's electrifying "Neon Sculpture Series" is now on exhibit at Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., Suite 100.
The artist, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has a distinctive style which consists of adding colorful neon wording and designs to found objects, sculptures and canvases in an effort to “draw awareness to ways we all can be more thoughtful in multi-purpose usefulness of the planet's natural resources.”
Admission is free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call (225)-927-7676, email art@annconnelly.com or visit annconnelly.com.