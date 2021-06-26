- Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will unveil a historic marker commemorating Louisiana's women's suffrage history at 9:30 a.m. June 29. The marker will be near the River Road entrance. On June 29, 1920, women held a pageant to support the 19th Amendment on the grounds of the statehouse right before the legislature's final suffrage amendment vote. Although the Louisiana Legislature rejected ratification of the 19th Amendment on July 1, 1920, women’s suffrage became the law when the 36th state voted in favor of it six weeks later. Admission is free. For more information, visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, will host its first in-person reception since the pandemic from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. The reception will celebrate the opening of exhibits by gallery artist members Anne Boudreau, Diane Hanson and Marcus McAllister with a free night of art, drinks, treats and live music by Alabaster Stag. For more information, visit batonrougegallery.org.
- June 30 is the deadline for artists, performers and creative educators to design and present activities that respond to the ecological, entomological and environmental elements of the University Lakes and bring attention and awareness to the connection of community members and tourists to the diverse typography, botanical content and biological habitat that makes the area unique. Submit ideas to Renee Chatelain at RChatelain@artsbr.org with subject line “Our Lakes Fest Idea Submission.” The University Lakes Project is sponsored by Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge together with the University Lakes LLC, LSU, the City of Baton Rouge and Parish of East Baton Rouge, the state, BREC and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is partnering with Healthy Blue Louisiana and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to provide educational virtual programs to high-needs students in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. These Astronomy Virtual Voyages allow students to explore the universe during remote sky shows, investigate meteorites and other objects displayed in the museum’s galleries, and learn about interesting careers in STEM fields. The $20,000 in funding enables 1,200 fifth-grade students to engage in this program for free this year. Participating students also receive a kit with activity supplies and items provided by the company. For more information, visit lasm.org.
- Tickets are on sale for "Showpiece Quartet — An Evening of Acapella Excellence" at 6:30 p.m. July 10 on Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $20, $15 for students and free for ages 12 and younger. Visit theatrebr.org.
- Register now as an individual or as a team at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, to build a wooden boat with master boat builder Ron Blue. Learn about the rich tradition of boat building, craftsmanship and water safety while assembling, sanding, painting and finishing a 4-foot by 8-foot pram-style boat for two adults. The process will take five full days over the course of July 16-18 and July 24-25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The cost is $1,400 and includes tuition and materials. For more information, visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
