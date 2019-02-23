FW Gallery, 8501 Highland Road, is showing a dual exhibit by Willis Wilburn and Jovann Armstrong through April 1.
In his latest collection, Wilburn pulls inspiration from everyday clutter and human emotion. His ability to communicate everyday life through his paintings is both relatable and intense.
A veteran artist at FW Gallery, Armstrong is showing a group of moody floral paintings.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 769-0582 or visit fwgallery.net.