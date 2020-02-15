An exhibit of works by self-taught artist Kristen Downing, of New Orleans, will open with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Southern University Visual Arts Gallery in Hayden Hall on campus.

The show runs through April 2. Admission is free.

Downing is a native of Kenner and began her career as a tattoo artist before becoming a painter whose work is largely fueled by the social and political climate in America.

Downing established KAWD Art Gallery in Baton Rouge in 2018 with a mission to educate, inspire and increase social consciousness by telling stories. Her work has been exhibited at the New Orleans Contemporary Arts Center, Aqua Art Miami and Spectrum Miami during Art Basel Miami, and Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge.

She received first prize at the Louisiana Contemporary Exhibition in Prospect.4 at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

Gallery houses are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (225) 771-109 or email randell_henry@subr.edu.