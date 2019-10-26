lloyd g. wade paintings

Lloyd G. Wade's, from left, 'New Soul,' 'The Kiss' and 'Classic Man'

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

The Southern University Visual Arts Department will open its 11th annual Homecoming Art Exhibition on Oct. 31.

The show, "Lloyd G. Wade Retrospective: A Southern Homecoming," will open with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Visual Arts Gallery in Frank Hayden Hall on campus. It runs through Nov. 21.

Wade, of Fresno, Texas, will also give a gallery talk at 1 p.m. Nov. 1 in Hayden Hall. This show chronicles his evolution and artistic growth inspired by his experiences in Baton Rouge, Chicago and Houston.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 771-4103 or email robert_cox@subr.edu.

View comments