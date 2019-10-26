The Southern University Visual Arts Department will open its 11th annual Homecoming Art Exhibition on Oct. 31.
The show, "Lloyd G. Wade Retrospective: A Southern Homecoming," will open with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Visual Arts Gallery in Frank Hayden Hall on campus. It runs through Nov. 21.
Wade, of Fresno, Texas, will also give a gallery talk at 1 p.m. Nov. 1 in Hayden Hall. This show chronicles his evolution and artistic growth inspired by his experiences in Baton Rouge, Chicago and Houston.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 771-4103 or email robert_cox@subr.edu.