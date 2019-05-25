- "ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection" will open June 1 in the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's Main Gallery, 100 S. River Road. The show celebrates the ubiquity of tools in everyday lives with art that transforms utilitarian objects into works of beauty, insight and wit. lasm.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the comedy, "Late Nite Catechism," at 7 p.m. June 8, at the Julien Poydras Museum and Art Center, 500 W. Main St. New Roads. The performance will take place in conjunction with the Treasures of Pointe Coupee Exhibit. (225) 638-6049 or (225) 718-1574.
- Registration is open for the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee's workshops for the Treasures of Pointe Coupee exhibit, May 31-June 2 and June 7-9. For a full schedule or to register, call (225) 978-9615 or visit artscouncilofpointecoupee.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's summer musical, Disney's "Newsies," opening June 14. theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's summer comedy, "Shades of Gray," opening June 15. upstagetheatre.biz.
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's summer musical, Disney's "Aladdin Jr.," opening June 21 at the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building. newventuretheatre.org.
- Registration is open for Theatre Baton Rouge's summer camps. theatrebr.org.
- Registration is open for Kids' Orchestra Summer Music Camp from June 24-28 for kindergarteners through fifth graders. Tuition is $300 with a $50 deposit. kidsorchestra.org/camp.
- Tickets are on sale for "Our Place In Space" at 7:30 p.m. June 6 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- "Paths and Loops: Automatic Drawings by John F. Simon Jr." will open June 8 at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 170 St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
- Registration is open for summer camps at Painting with a Twist, 107 Energy Parkway, Suite B, Lafayette. paintingwithatwist.com/studio/lafayette.
- The Iberia Performing Arts League will open "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest" on May 31 at the Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. All tickets are $10 at BrownPaperTickets.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
