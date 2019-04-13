Artistic and photographic entries are being sought for Petite Gallerie, a miniature exhibition in its 10th year presented by the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee.
Anyone can submit portrayals on this year's theme, "Light & Shadows."
Petite Gallerie will be on display as a special feature of the 10th annual Treasures of Pointe Coupee Exhibit, being held at the Poydras Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. The exhibit opens with a 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. reception Friday, May 31. Hours continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 1 and June 7-8 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 and June 9.
Additional arts activities are scheduled to supplement the exhibit experience including an arts market, workshops and a free treasure hunt for attendees of all ages.
Awards for the Petite Gallerie will be given in four categories: child (ages 10 and younger), youth (ages 11-17), adult (age 18 and older) and photography (all ages). Winners will be decided by votes from those attending the exhibit. First-, second- and third-place ribbons will be awarded in each category. Honorable mentions and merit awards will also be given in the child and youth categories.
Entries, two-dimensional only, must be small, measuring from 4-by-6 inches to 5½-by-8½ inches, and content must appropriate for family viewing. Entries must be entrant’s own work, and multiple entries are accepted.
On the back of each piece, entrants should print their name, address, phone number and age (if entering the child or youth categories). All entries become the property of the arts council and may be reproduced to promote the artist or the council. Entries are archived in the Petite Gallerie Collection.
The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee will be hosting workshops at several branch libraries where attendees can create their Petite Gallerie entries. The workshops will be held at 4:30 p.m. May 2 in Livonia and on May 9 in Morganza.
Entries may be submitted through May 18 in collection boxes at branch locations of the Pointe Coupee Parish Library in New Roads, Livonia, Rougon, Morganza and Innis. A collection box also will be available at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library in Port Allen. Card stock and guidelines are also available at the libraries.
Entries may also be mailed to: Arts Council of Pointe Coupee, Attn: Petite Gallerie, P.O. Box 669, New Roads, LA 70760. Entries must be postmarked by May 24. Last-minute entries can be delivered to the Poydras Center from noon to 5 p.m. May 27 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28.
For more information, contact exhibit Chairwoman Sarah Fabre at (225) 718-3283 or ACPC Executive Director Gale Roy at (225) 638-6049 or roygaleb@bellsouth.net.