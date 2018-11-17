Ann Connelly Fine Art is showing the group exhibition "Portraits, Figure and Still Lifes."
The exhibition features figure drawings from LSU professor emeritus Edward Pramuk, mixed media still lifes and portraits from artist Scott Purdin and oil portrait studies from emerging artist Stephen Massaro.
Hours for the gallery at 1670 Lobdell Ave., Suite 100, are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call (225)-927-7676 or visit annconnelly.com.