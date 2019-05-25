Two local entities — the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Opéra Louisiane — are slated to receive grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The funding is among the more than $80 million in grants being given out as part of the Arts Endowment's second funding announcement for this fiscal year.
Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $40,000 to the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge for the 2019-20 River City Jazz concert season, the Jazz Listening Room series and music outreach to local schools. Art Works is the Arts Endowment’s principal grant-making program.
Also included is a grant for $10,000 for Opéra Louisiane in support of its Young People's Opera production of "Cinderella" in the fall.
