The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra continues its 2018-19 series with the "Mozart Birthday Bash" at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 523 Convention St.
Featured soloist will be violinist Angelo Xiang Yu in a concert that illuminates Mozart’s compositional evolution.
Born on Jan. 27, 1756, at age 16 Mozart composed his "Symphony No. 20," which the symphony will perform along with the composer's “Jupiter” symphony, which premiered in 1788.
Yu will be featured in Mozart's "Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish.'"
Yu lives in Boston and performs on a 1729 Stradivarius violin. He has been the artist-in-residence on American Public Media’s nationally broadcast radio program, "Performance Today," and he has performed throughout the world.
Tickets are $40-$60. Call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org.