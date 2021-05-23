- Registration is open for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's book talk with Kerri Tobin, an online discussion of Matthew Desmond's "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in America," at noon May 26. The talk coincides with the exhibit, "National Building Museum's Evicted," running through May 28 in the Arts Council's Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. The exhibit takes you into the world of low-income renter evictions, one of 21st-century America’s most devastating problems. To register for the talk, visit artsbr.org.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host stargazing programs at 10 a.m. May 29 and May 30 in the Irene Pennington W. Planetarium. The programs are included in the museum's general admission. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
- Registration is open for ages 6-12 for the West Baton Rouge Museum's 26th annual “Blast from the Past” summer history camp series. This year’s theme, “A Tale of Acadie,” is inspired by the museum’s summer exhibition, "Evangeline: The Evolution of an Icon," featuring the changing representation in art and advertising of the heroine of Longfellow’s epic poem. Two one-week sessions are available: June 14-18 and June 21-25. Camps will be held at the museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. The cost is $150. Register by calling (225) 336-2422, ext. 200, or visiting westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- The Galleries at LSU's Glassell Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing John Swincinski's master of fine arts thesis exhibit, "Sulfur and Sage," from May 25 through June 4. The show features Swincinski's colorful, textured abstract paintings. For more information, call (225) 389-7180 or visit glassellgallery.org.
- The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, is showing the photography exhibit, "Steve McCurry: Faces of Innocence," through June 12. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
