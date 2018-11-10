Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Music and Performing Arts will present Bella Voce in a choral performance at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road in Covington.
Titled “Meditationes Sacrae” (Sacred Meditations), the free performance will be conducted by Alissa Mercurio Rowe, director of choral activities, with the assistance of undergraduate student conductor Hannah Orgeron, of Boutte.
Rowe said the concert is a completely a cappella program of sacred motets written by contemporary composers. Sopranos performing include Caroline Abadie, of Luling; Sara Cage and Hannah Turner, of Baton Rouge; Carley Duet, of Cut Off; Elizabeth Langley and Vivian McCalman, of Mandeville; Elizabeth Robbins, of North Royalton, Ohio, and Orgeron.
Altos performing in the concert include Deondra Bell and Madison Wilson, of Baton Rouge; Sydney Finneman and Kaylin Guillory, of Covington; Anna Labranche and Claire Putnam, of Mandeville; Cheyenne Moore, of Slidell; and Madelyne Taylor, of Watson.
For more information call (985) 549-2184.