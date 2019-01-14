Henrietta Leavitt made discoveries that changed the course of astronomy.
So why isn't she in history and science school books?
"We never learned about her in school," said Jenny Ballard, Theatre Baton Rouge's artistic director. "And I don't think she's taught in schools today."
Ballard is thinking about starting a petition to ask schools to include Leavitt in their curricula. In the meantime, she's directing the theater's production of Lauren Gunderson's "Silent Sky."
The play opens Jan. 18 and credits Leavitt's work along with discoveries made by the women who worked with her in the Harvard Observatory between 1900 and 1918. They, too, made key astronomical discoveries while never being allowed to look through a telescope.
"No, it was worse than that," Ballard said. "They weren't even allowed to touch a telescope. They had to look at pictures on metal plates, and even the pictures were negatives, which made the job even more difficult."
But the play, said assistant director Carole Moore, is so much more than math and science.
"This play has a love story that is moving in its innocence and honesty. I have watched it every night and have fallen more and more under the spell of the emotions and relationships of these people, and I cannot wait for audience members to have the opportunity to have the same experience," she said.
Leavitt, played by Erica Malone, was a preacher's daughter who became intrigued by astronomy while a student at Harvard University's Society for the Collegiate Instruction of Women, now Radcliffe College. After graduating, Edward Charles Pickering hired her as one of the women human "computers" at the Harvard College Observatory, where her job was to measure and catalog the brightness of stars as they appeared in the observatory's photographic plate collection.
"She figured out the stars that were farther away took longer to blink," Ballard says. "This helped her determine their distance, but she couldn't see them blinking because she couldn't look at them through the telescope. She had to look at the photographic plates and compare them, which took a long time."
The play also looks at Leavitt's personal life, her relationship with fellow astronomer Peter Shaw, played by Scott Walsh, and her sisters, represented by the character Margaret Leavitt. Rachel Lorando plays Margaret, whose Christian ideology clashed with Henrietta's.
"So, it's not just a play about Hentrietta Leavitt but about different ideologies, and it also asks the question, 'Can a woman have it all?'" Ballard said. "I know it was the early 1900s, but it asks many of the same questions that we still ask today. Can she have a career, romance and marriage? Does she have to give up one for the other?"
There also is the issue of women's attitudes toward other women's accomplishments.
Leavitt worked beside fellow human "computers" Annie Cannon, played by Nancy Litton, and Williamina Fleming, played by Tara Nixon. They supported Leavitt's research, but they constantly warned her about being a little too loud and passionate for fear of repercussions from their male bosses.
Both Cannon and Fleming also made key discoveries, yet their lives and work aren't included in school curricula, either.
"The whole cast is talking about starting that petition after the play closes," Ballard said. "These women are due recognition."
'Silent Sky'
A Theatre Baton Rouge Capitol Series production
WHEN: Jan. 18, Jan. 20, Jan. 24-27, Jan. 31, Feb. 1. Performances at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. A matinee also on Jan. 26
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org