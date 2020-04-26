Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony's "Brahm's Fourth Symphony" concert at 7:30 p.m. March 19 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St.
Andrew Grams will conduct the symphony, which will feature cellist Zuill Bailey as guest soloist in Johannes Brahm's "Symphony No. 4." Grams is the winner of 2015 Conductor of the Year from the Illinois Council of Orchestras and has led orchestras throughout the U.S. including the Chicago Symphony, Detroit Symphony, National Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Dallas Symphony and the Houston Symphony. He is now in his sixth season with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra in Elgin, Illinois.
Bailey is a Grammy Award-winning soloist, recitalist, artistic director and teacher. He has been featured with symphony orchestras worldwide, including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Detroit, Indianapolis, Dallas and Louisville. Bailey also has many television appearances including a recurring role on the HBO series “Oz,” NBC’s “Homicide,” A&E, NHK TV in Japan, a live broadcast and DVD release of the Beethoven Triple Concerto performed in Tel Aviv with Itzhak Perlman conducting the Israel Philharmoni, and a performance with the National Symphony Orchestra of Mexico City. He also has been heard on NPR’s “Morning Edition,” “Tiny Desk Concert,” “Performance Today” and “Saint Paul Sunday.”
Tickets are $25-$65 by calling (225) 383-0500 or visiting brso.org.