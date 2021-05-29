"Louisiana Stories," an exhibit of the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana, will show through June in the entry area of the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The art created by the members relates the state's songs and music, authors, movies, history, folk tales, customs, family lore, traditions and other things that tell a Louisiana story.
In conjunction with the exhibit's opening, a free reception open to the public will be held in the library's Large Meeting Room from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 6. Refreshments will be served, and artists whose works are on display will answer questions about their creative processes, techniques and the inspiration for their works.
The library’s is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, email katcall@cox.net or visit contemporaryfiberartistsofla.com.