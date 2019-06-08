The Lunchtime Lagniappe program at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th St., will be at noon June 12 and feature Joe Rockfort speaking about the D-Day invasion. Rockfort is a World War II veteran who served in the European theater and was part of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. Admission is free. (225) 342-5428
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of Disney's "Newsies," opening June 14 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30 and $19.(225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org
Tickets go on sale June 10 for the Cangelosi Dance Project's "Big Hits" at 6:30 p.m. June 27 in the Mid-City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. This variety show features personalities from Baton Rouge and beyond choreographed by Kris Cangelosi with music by guest performer and songwriter David St. Roman. Tickets are $25-$40. Email kcangelosi1@cox.net.
Early bird tickets are available at $20 through June 14 for New Venture Theatre's production of "Sweet Georgia Brown," opening July 25 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. After June 14, tickets will be $30 and $25 for students. newventuretheatre.org
Registration is open for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's summer arts classes and camps for children and adults. (225) 344-8558 or artsbr.org
Tickets are on sale for the LSU Museum of Art's "Red, White & Blue" celebration from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 4 on the sixth floor of the Shaw Center, 100 Lafayette St. (225) 389-7210 or lsumoajuly42019.eventbrite.com
Tickets are on sale for the Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 in the LSU Union Theater. (225) 578-5782 or nutcracker.com. For group pricing, call (800) 320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com.
The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is featuring several new exhibits for the summer: "Tripping Over Cypress: Recent Work by Cliff Tresner" through Aug. 10; "Kota Ezawa: Two Views" through Aug. 24; "A Teaspoon and a Bit of String: The Illustrations of Denise Gallagher" through Aug. 31; "Spotlight on the Collection: William Moreland" through Oct. 2; and "Paths and Loops: Automatic Drawings by John F. Simon, Jr." through Nov. 16. (337) 482-0811 or hilliardmuseum.org
The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, is showing three summer exhibits: "Oblique Forms" through June 30, and "Transformation — Dan DiCaprio" and "Confluence — Loren Schwerd," both through Aug. 10. acadianacenterforthearts.org