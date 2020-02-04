If you haven't made dinner reservations for Valentine's Day, better get on the phone now. Or go online.
However you do it, don't wait another minute because some Baton Rouge restaurants have already triple booked their tables while others are already full for the night.
Because Valentine's falls on a Friday, lots of people began planning early.
Three weeks out from Valentine's Day, and Mansur's had already taken over 200 dinner reservations, reported Ricky Galloway, manager of Mansur's on the Boulevard.
"People started making reservations as early as Jan. 2," he said.
Some diners started earlier than that.
"We have people who book throughout the whole year," said Ryan Payne, manager of French Market Bistro. "Some start calling the day after Valentine's Day to book for the next year. The late ones call the day of."
Diners not as particular about the actual date have more options.
"We're also booking for Thursday and Saturday," said Candace Hebert, assistant to Gino Marino, owner of Gino's Italian Restaurant. "People start booking around Christmas or just after New Year's, and we're almost completely booked for Valentine's Day. So, we're encouraging people to book on less hectic days like Thursday or Saturday."
Galloway said Mansur's is offering a condensed menu for Valentine's diners, which also will be available on Thursday. Payne added that French Market Bistro will be bringing out more tables to accommodate diners and will start serving at 5:30 p.m.
"We'll probably extend our hours to 10 or 11 o'clock Friday night," he said.
Meanwhile, Hebert said Gino's will be offering regular items from its menu but will have a few specials, including grilled seafood.
For those looking for quiet entertainment to accompany their romantic meals, Galloway said Jo Garner will be playing the piano at Mansur's.
Here are a few other ideas for those looking for something a little different:
- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, 7321 Corporate Blvd., is offering a $1,000 Ultimate Valentine’s Day Experience featuring a three-course dinner for two, premium Champagne and a special gift from David Yurman designer jewelry. Priced at $500 or $1,000, the “Wine, Dine & Sparkle” packages are available from Feb. 12-15. For reservations, email flemingsreservations@tilsonpr.com or visit flemingssteakhouse.com/winedinesparkle.
- Valentine's Dinner at Nottoway, 31025 La. 1, White Castle, will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 14. For reservations, visit yelp.com/biz/nottoway-plantation-and-resort-white-castle?osq=nottoway. For more information, call (225) 545-2730.
- Lake House Reception Center, 12323 Old Hammond Highway, will host "Love and Lights at Lake House" from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 14. The event features a candlelit dinner and dancing. Cocktail attire is encouraged and tickets are $30 at lakehousereceptioncenter.net.
- Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge, 4728 Constitution Ave., is offering a Valentine's Day three-course dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 14. For reservations, visit crownebaton.com.
- Houmas House Plantation, 40136 La. 942, Darrow, is serving Valentine's Day dinners on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 at Latil's Landing and the Carriage House Restaurant. For reservations, visit houmashouse.com.