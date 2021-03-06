Artists Danielle Burns, Libby Johnson, Leslie Koptcho and Matt Morris are being featured through April 1 at the Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.
Burns fuses traditional print media with digital media in creating prints that explore what she sees as a growing sense of complacency in 21st-century society. She typically sets her subjects against the backdrop of the Louisiana Gulf, a landscape that “encompasses a laissez-faire system of governing that directly parallels ways in which we choose to detach from problems rather than confront them.”
Johnson's paintings are realistic depictions of nature as a foundation for thoughts, mysteries and feelings that are intertwined with those images. She uses oil paint because of its organic quality and intense but natural colors.
Koptcho's prints range from richly textured, large-scale intaglios to those employing digital technology and microscopy in combination with traditional printmaking processes. Her prints focus on metaphors for personal identity and boundaries — some fragile — that separate appearances from inner, private, psychic complexity.
Morris, a mixed media artist, explores relationships between nature and technology. His most recent work is presented as a photographic print to blur the distinction between perception and reality.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; admission is free. Face masks and social distancing are required. For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.