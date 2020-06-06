The LSU Museum of Art has adapted its arts education program, ArtWorks, to meet the needs of the current coronavirus situation.
Part of the museum's mission is to make art accessible, partly through art activity bags given out for free to children, teachers and parents.
The program was adapted under museum educator Grant Benoit to provide more than 600 art activity bags to students at home through East Baton Rouge Parish nutrition sites and Three O’Clock Project sites.
The museum also adapted its education program to provide educational activities through blog posts. Every Tuesday on social media (@lsumoa on Facebook and Instagram), the museum presents a new activity with at-home instructions that can be accessed online at lsumoa.org/online-resources.
Some of these include creating an adventure journal, molding a clay sculpture, junk drawer drawings, tasting color and baking art-inspired treats and writing stories. The activities are meant to enhance artistic learning and encourage better understanding of current museum exhibitions and collections.
The museum is again open to the public with modified hours: noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with extended hours of noon to 7 p.m. Fridays. Admission is free from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Group tours are temporarily discontinued. The museum's no-touch digital gallery resources for visitors can be accessed by visiting lsumoa.org/digital.