BREC Art is gearing up for 2020 with new programs.
For those 21 and older, BREC Art has created Art unWINEd, monthly art classes for adults designed to encourage and inspire creativity while enjoying food and drinks.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, the topic is "Love is in (Plein) Air," where attendees will sketch then paint a scene of the Magnolia Mound grounds. March 20 will focus on "Harlem Nights," celebrating the culture of New York’s historical Harlem through the graffiti while listening to cool jazz, and April 18's topic will be "Bird Nerds," where participants will create watercolor paintings.
All supplies, refreshments and alcoholic beverages are provided with class fee of $85.
Saturday Morning Studio, another new art addition, invites youngsters ages 8-12 to once-a-month classes from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Milton J. Womack Park.
"Shamrock Shenanigans" is the topic for March 7, and "Hop to It!" will be on April 4. Each class is $10.
BREC Art also offers session classes for all ages. Little Picassos allows young artists ages 5-7 to paint with oil, pastels, watercolor and mixed media. Classes are offered from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Highland Road Community Park on March 4, 11, 18 and 25 and North Sherwood Forest Community Park on March 5, 12, 18 and 26.
For those 18 and older, local muralist and artist Anita LeJeune will lead students through painting favorites in the "Herding Cows" class from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays in March at Cohn Arboretum. Also on Tuesdays, "Clay Creations" with local artist Terri Kennedy will introduce basic clay techniques to students as they create several finished, fired and glazed pieces from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Webb Park Adult Leisure Center.
In spring, the second annual Art Unleashed returns from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 29 at City-Brooks Community Park to celebrate all things art and dogs with goods, games, art activities and a dog costume contest.
For more information or to register, call (225) 272-9200 or visit brec.org/BRECArt.