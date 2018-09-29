- Tickets are on sale for the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's 33rd annual gala, "In Motion," from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the museum, 100 S. River Road. The gala coincides with the exhibit, "Lin Emery: A Force in Nature." Music will be by Ned Fasullo and his Fabulous Big Band Orchestra, and a pair of Penny Preville 18k white-gold diamond earrings valued at $7,995, donated by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, will be auctioned. Tickets are $150, $100 for museum members. Raffle tickets are $50. lasm.org/gala
- The Capitol Park Museum, 440 N. Fourth St., is showing "Soul of the South: Selections from the Gitter-Yelen Foundation Collection," through June 30. The show features more than 60 pieces of contemporary Southern art by 34 self-taught artists. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum
- Presale tickets for $15 are on sale through Oct. 17 for New Venture Theatre's production of "Love, Whitney," which runs Oct. 19-21 at the theater in Frank Hayden Hall at Southern University. NVTArts.org
- Of Moving Colors will have auditions on Oct. 7 for its annual "Kick It Out" production. "Kick It Out" is a weekly dance and performance camp for ages 5-17 culminating in two full productions in the Manship Theatre in January. No dance experience is required. (225) 338-0804 or ofmovingcolors.org
- Registration is open for the West Baton Rouge Museum's Clay Sculpture Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 25 with Erwinville artist Mary Guarisco, who will demonstrate clay sculpture-making techniques. No experience is necessary and all materials will be provided. This workshop is in conjunction with the exhibit, "Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection, 1968-2018." Admission is free, but space is limited. To register, call (225) 336-2422, ext. 200, or visit westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "Daughters of the Mock." Tickets are $38 for the Oct. 21 dinner theater and $23 for the regular performance on Oct. 31. upstagetheatre.biz
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host its annual Play Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 with hands-on activities coinciding with its A. Hays Town exhibit. (337) 482-0811 or hilliardmuseum.org
On the area arts and cultural scene
Follow Robin Miller on Twitter, @rmillerbr.