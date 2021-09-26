The LSU College of Music and Dramatic Arts will host the concert "Dinos Constantinides: A Celebration of Life" at 3 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Shaver Theatre in the Music Dramatic Arts Building.
Constantinides died on July 20 at age 92.
In 1955, the native of Ioannina, Greece, moved to Baton Rouge, where he served as concertmaster for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and was a professor of both composition and violin during a 56-year tenure at LSU. For 35 of those years, he was a Boyd professor. Constantinides never retired.
Constantinides also chaired the Festival of Contemporary Music and performed with the Festival Arts Trio. He founded the Louisiana Sinfonietta, for which he was both music director and conductor.
His contemporary classic compositions won numerous awards and have been performed by ensembles and orchestras worldwide.
Musicians from the LSU School of Music will pay tribute to the composer through performances of his works. Students, friends and colleagues will share testimonials.
In-person attendance will be limited due to health protocols for the coronavirus pandemic. Admission is free, but advance registration is required.
A livestream of the main program also will be offered via the LSU College of Music and Dramatic Arts YouTube channel.
Following the concert, a reception will be held in the Greek Theatre, with catering provided by Zorba’s Greek Bistro.
To register, visit calendar.lsu.edu/event/dinos_constantinides_a_celebration_of_life.