Conductor Timothy Muffitt, who has announced his retirement, will be the focus of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's 2019-20 season.
"It's all about Timothy Muffitt," said Eric Marshall, the symphony's new executive director. "He's been with the symphony for 21 years, and he'll be retiring at the end of this season. So, we're making this season all about him."
Ilya Kaler, the only violinist to win gold medals in the three major violin competitions, will open the orchestra series Sept. 26 in the concert "Tchaikovsky and Pines of Rome."
Other concerts include: "Sci-Fi — Music of the Final Frontier" on Nov. 21; "Mozart Birthday Bash" on Jan. 23; "Brahm's Fourth Symphony," featuring cellist Zuill Bailey, on March 19; and "Beethoven's Ninth" on April 24. A gala honoring Muffitt will follow the final concert.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St., with the exception of the final concert, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
The season also includes the orchestra's "Home for the Holidays" concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive, and Holiday Brass at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St., and at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at Houmas House, 40136 La. 942, Darrow.
Holiday Brass is part of the Lamar Chamber Series, which also includes Bachtoberfest at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., and the BRSO Chamber Players at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd.
For tickets, call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org.